It was his birthday. Now he's in jail after a reported kidnapping, cops say

A man is in police custody after a kidnapping incident was reported in Pawleys Island, according to authorities.
Georgetown County Sheriff's Office deputies safely recovered a 2-year-old child after stopping the suspect near the Murrells Inlet area, Jason Lesley, GCSO's spokesman.
"Danielle DaQuan Vanderhorst, 25, of Georgetown was taken into custody around 2:30 p.m. after the child’s mother reported that he drove away with the toddler in his 2009 Chevy Suburban when she got out of the vehicle at the intersection of Waverly and Kings River roads after an argument," Lesley said in a news release.
Deputies were called out to the area of Kings River Road and met with the child's mother who told them she asked the suspect to let her out of a car after the two argued.
She told authorities Vanderhorst sped away with the 2-year-old before she could get the child out of the vehicle.
Deputies learned Vanderhorst was not the child's father and didn't have any parental rights, according to Lesley.
As police investigated, they learned it was Vanderhorst's birthday, and "he said he had things to do and would not turn himself in to deputies," the release states.
Police said Vanderhorst was found at a medical facility in the Murrells Inlet where deputies initiated a traffic stop. He was then taken into custody without incident, and the child was safely recovered, deputies said.
Vanderhorst is being taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center for booking where charges are pending; however, police have not specified what charges he will face in the incident.
