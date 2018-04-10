'I’m terrified of them': Suspects in string of home invasions ask for bond

Several victims in a string of burglaries pleaded with a judge to keep the suspects who pointed assault rifles at them and ransacked their homes locked up.
“I’m terrified of them getting out of jail,” Dawn Brooks said. “They are a danger to our community.”
Brooks and her husband were two victims who spoke during bond hearings for Quintus Faison and Maurice Bellamy in Horry County Circuit Court on Tuesday. Circuit Court Judge Benjamin Culbertson denied bond for the two and cited their previous criminal histories and lack of ties to the community.
Between them, Bellamy and Faison face 39 charges including kidnapping, armed robbery, burglary and being felons in possession of a firearm.
Dale Ford was also charged for his alleged role in the home invasion spree, but was not in court on Tuesday.
Prosecutors say the suspects broke into four homes in the Longs and Loris areas late in 2017. In each robbery, they forced their way inside at gunpoint. They ransacked houses and took jewelry and money. In each of the robberies the suspects also stole a vehicle, according to police.
In one of the robberies, the suspects pointed a gun at a 10-year-old and forced her into a bathroom with her parents.
The victims only spoke briefly, but each conveyed the same message. That was one of fear, dealing with the crimes’ aftermath and apprehension of the two returning to the community.
“An assault rifle was pointed to my head and also pointed to my 10-year-old daughter,” Derrick Buffkin said.
He said his daughter has had difficulty dealing with the incident and asked bond be denied.
Ralph Winnie also said he had an assault rifle pointed at him during a robbery. He said he feels the suspects are a danger to themselves and others and noted they live miles away from the homes they are accused of terrorizing.
Defense attorneys for both men asked for reasonable bond. The lawyers noted that each suspect is raising children and held jobs. Both Bellamy and Faison, through their attorneys, denied involvement in the robberies.
