Police looking for 'handymen' who took payment without doing repairs

Conway police are searching for two "handymen" who agreed to repair a woman's home, but took the payment without doing the work, according to a release from the department.
Warrants are out for Eddie Ohara, 45, and Bryan Ohara, 43, both of Clearwater, South Carolina. They are wanted for obtaining goods under false pretenses.
The victim reported two men went to her home on Sherwood Drive in Conway in November, the release said. The men represented themselves as handymen and told her she needed repairs to her home, according to the release.
The men told her they completed the repairs and took the payment, police said. The victim was able to find no repairs had been done and the men did not work for any company, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact detectives at 843-248-1890.
