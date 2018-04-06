How a man failed to rob a North Myrtle Beach gas station using a Post-it note

A masked-man used a not-so traditional approach while trying to rob a North Myrtle Beach gas station — he didn't speak or have any weapons, only a Post-it note reading, "I need all money in register."
When North Myrtle Beach police arrived at Turtle Market Wednesday afternoon, an employee said she was working the cash register when a man wearing a black ski mask walked inside and handed her a note, according to an incident report.
Police say the sticky note read "I need all money in register," but the employee did not give the man what he wanted.
After the suspect "stood around for a few minutes" and realized he was not going to get any money, the report states he left the store and walked over to 39th Avenue Bar and Grill, which is right next door.
The employee told police the man never spoke during the attempted robbery and that he used his elbow to push open the door as he left.
Witnesses say he left 39th Avenue Bar and Grill on a blue moped.
He is described in the report as a white man between 30- to 40-years-old, with medium build and is approximately 5-foot-9 inches tall. Police say he had a "full beard and scraggly hair" and was wearing a brown sweater with black or blue pants.
