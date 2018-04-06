Man charged in connection with Ocean Boulevard stabbing

Myrtle Beach police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with Wednesday night's stabbing on Ocean Boulevard, said police spokesperson Capt. Joey Crosby.

Shiquan Tyje Cox has been charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony and resisting arrest. He will have a bond hearing at 9 a.m. today.

About 6 p.m. Wednesday, police saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard and immediately addressed the situation, Crosby said. Two individuals in the fight fled the scene on foot and after a brief foot chase, officers captured the two individuals, he said.

Officers saw that one individual suffered from significant blood loss from stab wounds and used a tourniquet on the victim's arm to stop the bleeding, Crosby said. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated.

City surveillance cameras identified the second person and obtained warrants. Both individuals are from North Carolina.

