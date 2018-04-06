Trial dates set in Conway double-murder, bank robbery case

A federal judge set a tentative January 2019 trial date for Brandon Council, the man accused of a double murder and bank robbery at the Conway CresCom in August.
The judge's decision wasn't well received by either side. The prosecution asked for a November trial to allow for a quick resolution for the victims' families. They expressed concern about having to go through another holiday season without their loved ones.
Council's defense asked for an April 2019 trial. One of Council's attorneys commented on the amount of work and potential deadlines ahead of the January 2019 date set by the judge.
The attorneys appeared in federal court in Florence on Friday to discuss the potential trial schedule.
Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, was indicted in September for armed robbery resulting in death, using a firearm in a violent crime that resulted in murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of shooting Kathryn "Katie" Davis Skeen and Donna Major while robbing the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21.
Both Skeen and Major worked at the bank.
The defense noted that their timeline was still faster than many capital cases. Since it is a capital case, the defense argued, it’s important to be fair and allow both sides to uncover all evidence.
Council spent most of the two-hour hearing staring at the floor directly in front of him. He was dressed in his prison-issued orange jumpsuit and was shackled. He only stood for 30 seconds to tell the judge that he agreed to give up his right to a speedy trial.
As each side made its case for trial dates, the U.S. Attorney planned to call members of the victims' families to the witness stand. After 20 minutes of side conversations between lawyers and the judge, the government only was allowed to summarize the families' feelings.
That decision was met by visible frustration by family members and shaking of their heads.
"They ask not to live through another holiday season without closure," assistant U.S. Attorney Jay Richardson told the court.
Lawyers also discussed a potential competency evaluation for Council, but one wasn't ordered as a result of Friday's arguments.
