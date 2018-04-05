Following standoff arrest, handcuffed suspect flees into traffic, police say

A 25-year-old man faces a charge for an hours-long standoff with police at a Palmetto Green Drive home on Wednesday.
The Horry County Police Department charged Fredrick Dewayne James, of Longs, with breach of peace, aggravated in nature.
According to a police report, James, in handcuffs, ran from officers along Highway 9 after he was released from a hospital following the standoff.
The incident startedat about 9 a.m., when an officer responded to 234 Palmetto Green Drive in Longs for a suicidal person. A witness told police that James took her keys to a gun safe and took a gun without permission, according to a police report. The witness said James was suicidal, but not homicidal.
The officer knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but there was no answer.
When the officer tried to go inside the home, he heard what sounded like a gunshot and retreated, according to a police report.
The officer announced himself as police and heard loud, profane language, according to a police report.
More officers and SWAT arrived on scene and after several hours the victim left the home, according to a police report. Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson previously said that officers used tear gas on the home.
Some of the SWAT team members were in full tactical gear and officers pointed rifles at the home. Neighbors gathered nearby as the scene unfolded while many lamented it was the same house where a June standoff occurred. That standoff lasted 16-hours and the subject, who police did not identify, was not charged. Neighbors identified James as the suspect in both standoffs.
After leaving the house, police placed James in custody and he went to the Sea Coast Medical Center for treatment.
As police escorted him following his release, James fled in handcuffs towards Jud Kuhn Chevrolet on Highway 9, according to a police report. He initially jumped in front of oncoming traffic near the dealership.
Police called EMS who took James to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report. When he was released from that facility, he was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
