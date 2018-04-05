SWAT on scene where a man is barricaded into a Longs home.
SWAT on scene where a man is barricaded into a Longs home. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com
SWAT on scene where a man is barricaded into a Longs home. Jason Lee jlee@thesunnews.com

Crime

Following standoff arrest, handcuffed suspect flees into traffic, police say

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

April 05, 2018 12:10 PM

A 25-year-old man faces a charge for an hours-long standoff with police at a Palmetto Green Drive home on Wednesday.

The Horry County Police Department charged Fredrick Dewayne James, of Longs, with breach of peace, aggravated in nature.

According to a police report, James, in handcuffs, ran from officers along Highway 9 after he was released from a hospital following the standoff.

The incident startedat about 9 a.m., when an officer responded to 234 Palmetto Green Drive in Longs for a suicidal person. A witness told police that James took her keys to a gun safe and took a gun without permission, according to a police report. The witness said James was suicidal, but not homicidal.

Fredrick James (1).jpg
Fredrick James

The officer knocked on the door and rang the doorbell, but there was no answer.

When the officer tried to go inside the home, he heard what sounded like a gunshot and retreated, according to a police report.

The officer announced himself as police and heard loud, profane language, according to a police report.

More officers and SWAT arrived on scene and after several hours the victim left the home, according to a police report. Horry County Police spokeswoman Krystal Dotson previously said that officers used tear gas on the home.

Some of the SWAT team members were in full tactical gear and officers pointed rifles at the home. Neighbors gathered nearby as the scene unfolded while many lamented it was the same house where a June standoff occurred. That standoff lasted 16-hours and the subject, who police did not identify, was not charged. Neighbors identified James as the suspect in both standoffs.

After leaving the house, police placed James in custody and he went to the Sea Coast Medical Center for treatment.

As police escorted him following his release, James fled in handcuffs towards Jud Kuhn Chevrolet on Highway 9, according to a police report. He initially jumped in front of oncoming traffic near the dealership.

Police called EMS who took James to Grand Strand Medical Center for treatment, according to a police report. When he was released from that facility, he was taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 126

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 140

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 19

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 110

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 97

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Police are on scene at a home in Longs where a man is barricaded. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club 23

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

Pause
Murder suspect denied bond 67

Murder suspect denied bond

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 27

Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released.

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 66

Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery

Police search for suspect in bank robbery 17

Police search for suspect in bank robbery

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 126

Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 140

Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 19

Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 110

Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 97

Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect

Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club

View More Video