Local woman charged with 7 counts of tax evasion

S.C. Department of Revenue said a Myrtle Beach woman was charged with seven counts of tax evasion on Thursday after not paying more than $34,000 in state income tax, according to a release.
Jeanne Voltz-Loomis filed fraudulent income tax returns and claimed refunds she was not due, the release said. Voltz-Loomis' LinkedIn page lists her as a regional coordinator at South Carolina First Steps 4K.
From 2010 to 2016, Voltz-Loomis filed fraudulent income tax returns, claiming $392,878 in gross income, the release said. The investigation found her actual gross income for that time period was $859,982, according to the release.
Voltz-Loomis was booked at J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday. If convicted, she faces fines up to $10,000 and/or up to five years in prison per count.
