One stabbed along Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach Police provided "life saving" first aid to a stabbing victim on Ocean Boulevard and officers are working to charge the subject
The suspect's identity will not be released until arrest warrants are served, according to police spokesman Joey Crosby. Both the victim and the suspect are from North Carolina.
Shortly after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, officers saw a fight on Ocean Boulevard. The two people involved fled the scene and a brief chase began. When officers caught the two people, one had significant blood loss from stab wounds, according to the department.
Officers used a tourniquet on the victim's arm to stop the bleeding and called for EMS to take the victim to the hospital, according to the department.
Surveillance video showed the second person the police caught was the person who assaulted the victim.
"Our goal remains to provide a safe environment for our citizens and guest while holding individuals accountable for their unlawful actions. I applaud our officers for their immediate response to this incident and their commitment to our citizens and guests," Chief Amy Prock said in a news release.
