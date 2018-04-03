Masked men rob local Wendy's with guns, threaten to kill employees, police say

Horry County Police are investigating after they say two armed men robbed a Wendy's in Longs and threatened to kill employees if they didn't cooperate.
Officers were called to the restaurant, located at 6875 Highway 90, around 10 p.m. Monday.
A manager told police two men came into the restaurant at closing time with handguns, according to an incident report.
The suspects demanded all of the employees except for the manager to go to the back of the store, police said. They then told the manager to open the restaurant's safe and threatened to "blow her head off" if she didn't open it fast enough, the report says.
Never miss a local story.
Police say the other suspect — who also had a gun — stayed with the rest of the employees and was "particularly interested" in one of the victims, "pointing his gun in his face and at him several times." He also demanded the victim to open the trash bag he was "caught with in the middle of cleaning up and threatened to kill him if he didn't open it," the report states.
After the suspects got the money from the safe, the report says they ran out of the back door.
One of the employees thought it was "suspicious" how the suspects "bolted" out the back door, so he began to follow them closely, which is when one of the suspects "turned and fired his handgun" at him, an officer wrote in the report.
As the suspect fired his gun, police say he hit one of the victim's trucks in the process.
Authorities say both suspects had their faces covered. No other suspect information was provided.
Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for HCPD, said there are no reported injuries and that there is no suspect information to release at this time.
Comments