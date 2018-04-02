Teen 'might have lost consciousness' when hit with bat, punched, police said

A Myrtle Beach man suffered injures from being "sucker punched" and hit with a bat, causing damage to his teeth on Sunday, Horry County police said.
Police arrested Martin Alexander Gail, 20, and Brandon Jermaine Bethea, 28, charging them in connection with assault and battery by a mob, a police report said.
Officers responded after 5 p.m. to the 300 block of Harbour Reef Drive in the Myrtle Beach area in reference to an assault complaint, the report said. Suspects were coming out of the house when police arrived and a "frisk" check was done because a complainant said the suspects had guns, police said. No guns were found, the report states.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he told police what happened, the report said. While in his room, the victim said one suspect came into the bedroom and accused the victim of eating his food, the report states. The suspect hit the victim in the face multiple times with a closed fist, according to police, and then grabbed a bat and started to hit the victim in the leg.
The second suspect came into the room and "sucker punched" the victim while the victim was on the ground, the report said.
Officers said the victim had a swollen lip and scratch marks on his neck.
The victim told police he thought he might have lost consciousness while he was hit in the face, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
