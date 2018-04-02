Police: Blood on floor, pink gun found after Loris shooting

Horry County police say two children at a Loris home had to be "secured" in a patrol car after a shooting Saturday evening.
A 58-year-old man was taken to the hospital and his condition is unknown. No arrests have been made, said Horry County police spokesperson Krystal Dotson.
Police arrived about 8:30 p.m. to a home on Everette Rose Lane and saw a suspect who was "visibly upset," standing in the doorway and crying, a report said. The suspect was told by police to get the two children, who were wrapped in towels because they were in the bath during the shooting, and come to the patrol car, the report said.
Blood was on the floor throughout the house, police said.
Officers asked the suspect, who was getting clothes to dress the children, where the firearm was in the home, the report said. The suspect told police the firearm, a pink revolver, was on the couch under a bag, according to the report.
EMS came back to the house to check the suspect for injuries, but the suspect was cleared, the report said.
Police did a "protective sweep" of the house to try to locate any individuals who may be inside, but found nobody, according to the report.
The scene was taped off and the investigation was taken over by the criminal investigation division, police said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
