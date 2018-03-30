MBPD employee arrested after pulling gun on bar customer, cops say

A Myrtle Beach Police Department employee faces charges after police say he pulled a handgun on a customer at a bar in Little River Thursday night.
Horry County police charged 53-year-old John Lance Kubilis, of Little River, with pointing and presenting firearms at a person and unlawful consumption of alcohol while carrying a concealed weapon, online records show.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police told The Sun News Kubilis is a civilian employee with the department who has been placed on administrative leave while the incident is under investigation.
Police were called to McCorsley Avenue after a bartender at the Star Tavern reported that a bar guest, later identified by police as Kubilis, allegedly pulled a gun on another customer and "took off on foot after being escorted off of the property," an incident report states.
When police were searching for Kubilis, an officer noticed "a suspicious male" walking in a graveyard at the corner U.S. Highway 17 and Highway 50, according to the report.
The officer said Kubilis was found with a concealed handgun in his T-shirt and that he admitted to having alcoholic drinks at the Star Tavern. Kubilis also alleged two unknown individuals approached and threatened him at the bar so he was "defending himself," the report says.
"[Kubilis] appeared grossly intoxicated and appeared to be very lethargic when responding to officers on scene," an officer wrote in the report.
Police then went to Star Tavern to speak to witnesses.
Both witnesses told officers Kubilis was served three to four vodka drinks throughout the evening and then got into a verbal altercation with an unknown bar patron, police said.
After, police say Kubilis was seen "pulling a gun out and waving it around the bar."
The report says once the victim ran outside, Kubilis followed him and pointed the handgun at him, which was when the victim drove off on a motorcycle.
"During the altercation in the bar [Kubilis] dropped his Myrtle Beach Police Department credentials," the report states.
"His role with the organization is a Community Service Officer which does not carry a weapon, does not have arrest powers, and does not have a certification from the Criminal Justice Academy," Crosby said in a written statement. "In fact, the position is a civilian position. We are aware of the incident and his arrest by HCPD."
The credentials Kubilis reportedly dropped, is an identification card issued at the date of hire, Crosby added.
Kubilis remains in jail as of Friday evening with a $2,500 bond, according to jail records.
