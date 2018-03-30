'We'll be coming for you': Police arrest dozens in drug roundup

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 23 Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club Pause 67 Murder suspect denied bond 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 126 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 140 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 19 Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 110 Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 97 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office with assistance from the FBI and other local agencies conducted a round-up operation of suspected drug dealers on Thursday. A 6-month investigation led to arrest warrants for 63 individuals believed to be involved in the drug trade. Forty-nine suspects have been arrested thus far. At least 6 ounces of cocaine, thousands in cash, marijuana, and a handgun was seized in Thursday's operation. JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com

