Crime

Smile, you're on camera: Horry County police seek alleged shoplifters

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 30, 2018 12:37 PM

Horry County police are attempting to identify five people accused of shoplifting, who may have realized they were caught on surveillance cameras.

Police released photos of the suspects, which appear to show two of them staring directly into the camera.

shoplifting.jpg
Horry County police are attempting to identify five shoplifting suspects.
Photos courtesy HCPD

According to a Facebook post from the department, authorities believe the individuals shoplifted "multiple" items from Old Navy at the Tanger Outlets on Kings Road.

Anyone with information is asked to call 843-915-TIPS.

