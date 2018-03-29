Man faces multiple charges in connection with Galivants Ferry shooting

After a shooting last week in Galivants Ferry left a 57-year-old man bleeding from gunshot wounds, authorities have made an arrest in connection with the incident.
Horry County police charged 32-year-old Marceles Maxamillion Lawrence, of Galivants Ferry, with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful possession of a pistol, online records show.
On March 22, police were called to Pee Dee Highway near Amhurst Road around 3 a.m. after someone reported a possible shooting, according to an incident report.
When police arrived, the victim was found in the yard and an officer kept pressure on his wounds until EMS arrived on scene.
The man told police he was shot under a carport at a home across the street. An officer then went over to the house to try and locate where the shooting occurred, and saw "a large amount of blood under the carport," the report states.
The officer also saw movement inside the home and knocked on the door. The suspect, later identified by police as Lawrence, was not home and the people inside said they did not know what was happening, according to the report.
Krystal Dotson, spokeswoman for Horry County police, previously told The Sun News the victim's injuries were believed to be non-life threatening.
Lawrence remains in jail as of Thursday evening.
