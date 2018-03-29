Conway Golf Club standoff suspect arrested at the club, again

Days after the Conway Golf Club standoff suspect barricaded himself inside the clubhouse, he was arrested again Wednesday night at the club, this time for allegedly burglarizing the clubhouse.
Wednesday night's incident marks former board member Christopher Lloyd Ross' third arrest within a week. Online records show he was charged with third-degree burglary, malicious injury, trespassing and resisting arrest.
Conway police were called to the club, located at 400 Country Club Drive, after someone reported a suspicious vehicle there around 2 p.m. that afternoon, according to an incident report.
When officers arrived, they said Ross was running toward Graham Road through the golf course, which lead to a short foot chase until he was handcuffed.
Authorities say GPS information from Ross' ankle bracelet showed he was in the clubhouse prior to his arrest. When the clubhouse was checked, officers found signs of forced entry to one of the side front doors, the report states.
Ross' vehicle was then checked, police say several plaques were sitting on the passenger seat that appeared to come from the clubhouse.
The first arrest
On March 23, someone reported that lights were on inside the Conway Golf Club around 9:45 p.m., along with a vehicle parked outside, a police report says.
Police were told "no one should be inside the business and that a board member had been voted out and he should not be at the business," the report states.
Shortly after Conway police arrived and spoke to Ross, they said he ran from officers and resisted arrest.
Jail records show Ross was charged with resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer.
The second arrest
Two days later Ross once again returned to the Conway Golf Club and caused a standoff with police after he barricaded himself inside the clubhouse Sunday night.
He stayed inside the club until armed police brought him out in handcuffs about 5:45 p.m. Monday.
An arrest warrant states Ross entered the clubhouse during Sunday night with the "intent to commit a crime" and that he barricaded himself in the business and refused to leave.
Police charged Ross with second-degree burglary. He posted a $20,000 bond and was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center before he was arrested Wednesday night.
He remains behind bars as of Thursday evening.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
