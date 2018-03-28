Disturbance leads to drug dealing arrests at this Ocean Boulevard hotel, police say

Myrtle Beach police arrested two people Tuesday evening at the Budget Inn on Ocean Boulevard after finding several grams of cocaine and crack.
One suspect was also charged with unlawful carry of a pistol, a report said.
Police were notified about a disturbance at the motel, 501 N. Ocean Boulevard, about 7:30 p.m., according to a report.
Demeatrus Chandler, 37, was charged with unlawful possession of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, according to a police report.
Alexis Shanwta Alson, 29, was charged with possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and simple possession of marijuana, the report said.
