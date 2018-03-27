'I wouldn't be too hard on him' manslaughter victim's mother tells bond judge

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 23 Police respond to barricaded person at Conway Country Club Pause 67 Murder suspect denied bond 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 126 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 140 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 19 Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 110 Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 97 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com