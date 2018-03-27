More Videos

Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com
Magistrate set bond at $23,500 for charges against Laquandian Bromell. Horry County Police charged Bromell with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead. Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Crime

'I wouldn't be too hard on him' manslaughter victim's mother tells bond judge

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 27, 2018 06:26 PM

The mother of a manslaughter victim told a bond judge that he shouldn't make the amount too steep for the man accused of the crime - the victim's cousin.

"I wouldn't be too hard on him," the victim's mother said.

On Tuesday, Horry County Magistrate Aaron Butler set a $23,500 surety bond for Laquandian Bromell, 25. Bromell was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm. The charges stem from an early Saturday morning shooting near Radius Road in the Freemont community. Larry T. Wilson, was found dead at the scene.

Bromell graduated from Loris High School and attended The Citadel on a wrestling scholarship, his attorney said. Bromell didn't finish college and now works as barber.

20180327_154907.jpg
Laquandian Bromell (center) speaks to his attorney before a bond hearing at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Tuesday. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a firearm for his role in a shooting that left Larry T. Wilson dead.
Alex Lang alang@thesunnews.com

Bromell doesn't have a criminal history except for an alcohol-related offense.

The defense asked the magistrate to set a reasonable bond in the case and said Bromell has some financial ability to post bond.

As part of his bond conditions, Bromell is not allowed to leave the state without court permission and he must live with a relative.

