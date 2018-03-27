Suspect still on the run after hitting deputy's car, police say

A wanted fugitive allegedly backed into an Horry County Sheriff's deputy vehicle during an arrest attempt in Surfside Beach Tuesday afternoon.
The deputy was working as part of a U.S. Marshal's Task Force and trying to arrest the suspect on a Myrtle Beach warrant, said Brad Dorn, with the U.S. Marshals. The collision happened around 1 p.m.
Dorn declined to identify the suspect or the specific charges.
The suspect backed into the deputy's car causing minor damage, Dorn said. The deputy was not hurt. The suspect is not in custody and is still wanted by police.
The collision happened at 413 Poplar Drive S, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach police said the U.S. Marshals will be releasing more information regarding the collision.
Check back for additional details as more information becomes available.
