Man pulls gun on LongHorn Steakhouse employee, police investigating

Myrtle Beach police were called to LongHorn Steakhouse after an employee called 911, who claimed an unknown man pulled a gun out and pointed it at her Monday night.
The employee — a 40-year-old woman — told officers she was leaving work around 10 p.m. and started walking to her car in the parking lot, according to an incident report.
She said when she began to get inside her car, a dark-colored sedan pulled in and parked next to her.
The passenger of the vehicle then got out and asked the woman where Broadway Street was, the report says.
As she was shutting her door, the man pulled a handgun out of his hoodie pocket, pointed it at her, then demanded her to get out of the car, police said.
The woman told police she then put her car in reverse and drove away from the suspects as fast as she could and called 911.
Police continue to investigate.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
