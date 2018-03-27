Myrtle Beach man charged after hitting child with air hose, police say

A Myrtle Beach man has been charged after he admitted to hitting a 10-year-old with an air hose, according to a police report.
Police arrested 41-year-old Ronaldo Nicolau on Monday and charged him with unlawful neglect of a child, online records show.
Nicolau's charge stems from an incident that happened Feb. 26. When Horry County police arrived at Broadway Street that afternoon, an investigator with the Department of Social Services said he had interviewed the child who said Nicolau, "had hit him numerous times in the past," the report states.
The victim said the most recent time he was hit was that morning, when Nicolau allegedly hit him with an air hose at an auto repair shop, authorities said.
Police say photos of the child's injuries showed "a long thin bruise on the left ribcage area and bruises in various stages of healing covering a large portion of the child's buttocks area."
The officer and investigator then went to the auto shop where the incident originally occurred to speak to Nicolau.
Nicolau told police "the child was unruly" and that he could not control him, then admitted he hit the child with the hose, according to the report.
Police then requested a warrant for his arrest. He remains behind bars as of Tuesday afternoon on a $3,500 bond, according to jail records.
DSS issued a safety plan and placed the victim with a guardian.
