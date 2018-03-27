The story behind the standoff at the Conway Golf Club

The night after he was voted off the Conway Golf Club board of directors, police found Christopher Lloyd Ross inside the clubhouse. Two days later he returned, causing an almost eight-hour standoff with police after he barricaded himself inside the clubhouse Sunday night.

He stayed inside until armed police brought him out in handcuffs about 5:45 p.m. Monday.

Conway police charged Ross with nonviolent burglary, second degree, according to a warrant.

Police say Ross entered the clubhouse, at 400 Country Club Dr., during the night with the intent to commit a crime. Ross barricaded himself in the business and refused to leave, a warrant states.

Christopher Lloyd Ross J. Reuben Long Detention Center

This wasn't the first time he's been arrested over the last week.

Ross, 53, was also arrested Friday by Conway police and charged with resisting arrest and disobeying a police officer, jail records show. Police responded to the same club about 9:45 p.m. Friday after reports of lights on in the building and a vehicle outside.





Police were told the board member had been voted out and should not be at the business, a report said. The club's board had a meeting Thursday night.

After arriving, police made contact with Ross and gave him a "lawful order," which he ignored, the report said. Ross then ran from police, but was later found, police said.

Ross was placed under arrest, but resisted, the report said. Police were able to get Ross handcuffed eventually and he was taken to the the emergency room to be treated before being transported to the detention center, the report says.

Pending lawsuit

A lawsuit was filed against the club on March 8 by one of its shareholders.

Judy Edwards filed a suit in hopes to dissolve the Conway Golf Club Inc. She claims the course has debts and liabilities that it can't pay and is or will soon be insolvent, according to the suit filed by Edwards' attorney, Daniel MacDonald of MacDonald & Hicks P.A.

The suit could impact the contracted sale of the course to homebuilder Beverly Homes.

The club, represented by Bellamy Law Firm Attorney Douglas Zayicek, denied the allegations and demanded "strict proof," court records show. Zayicek said the club hopes to resolve the suit as quickly as possible and keep the litigation to a minimum "so hopefully there will be some money given to the shareholders."

In March 2017, the golf club filed an amendment, making president Chett Long the registered agent of the corporation. A previous amendment was filed to increase shares to 11,000.

The Sun News was unable to reach Long for comment.

Conway Golf Club history, pending sale

The third oldest on the Grand Strand, the nine-hold course has a pool and two tennis courts. Development of the club began in 1937 and it was incorporated in August 1952.

The 66-acre property is listed with Berkshire Hathaway Homeservices and is priced at $2.6 million, the real estate company's website shows. The course was listed Dec. 20 and went under contract Jan. 18.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong