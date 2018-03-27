He overdosed on a date, she found him passed out with a needle in his arm, cops say

A 29-year-old man was found unresponsive with a needle in his arm by a woman he was on a date with Monday night, Myrtle Beach police said. He was later charged with possession of heroin.
The woman left the apartment where the man was on the 6300 block of Hawthorne Lane and when she returned, the door was latched and the man didn't answer, according to a police report.
She broke the latch and saw the man unresponsive on the sofa with the needle in his arm, which she knocked out, the report said. The woman said she began CPR and called 911.
Police and EMS arrived about 2 a.m. Tuesday, the report said.
The man regained consciousness when he was in the ambulance and then began to struggle with EMS, the report said. He took off on foot, running away from police and EMS, according to the report.
When an officer caught up to him, the man resisted and fought police before he was detained, police said. The suspect decided he wanted medical attention and was taken to the hospital, the report said.
Kristian Jarred Stubbs was charged with possession of less than one gram of heroin and resisting arrest, records show.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments