Man charged in connection to deadly shooting in Longs

A man wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation turned himself in to Horry County police on Monday and is now facing multiple charges, according to a release from Krystal Dotson with the HCPD.
Laquandian Bromell, 25, is charged with Voluntary Manslaughter, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Unlawful Carrying of a Firearm, the release states.
Bromell's charges stem from an early Saturday morning shooting near Radius Road in the Freemont community that left Larry T. Wilson dead. The shooting occurred 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler.
The cause of death was mass trauma to vital organs via gunshot wound, Fowler said Sunday.
