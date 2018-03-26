More Videos

Law enforcement officials are investigating a scene where a man barricaded himself in at the Conway Country Club in Conway, South Carolina. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
Law enforcement officials are investigating a scene where a man barricaded himself in at the Conway Country Club in Conway, South Carolina. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Crime

Man barricaded inside Conway Golf Club escorted out in handcuffs by police

By Alex Lang And Hannah Strong

alang@thesunnews.com

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 26, 2018 06:06 PM

CONWAY

CONWAY An 8-hour standoff at the Conway Golf Club ended peacefully after SWAT and police went in the clubhouse and arrested the barricaded suspect.

Police have not released the suspect's name, pending him formally being served with warrants. Conway public information officer Taylor Newell said charges were pending and the suspect was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Officers could be seen escorting the man from the clubhouse, in handcuffs, shortly before 6 p.m.

Nobody was hurt in the incident and police did not find a weapon when they entered the clubhouse where the man was inside, Newell said. Nobody else was inside at the time of the incident.

Newell said she did not know why the man was barricaded inside the clubhouse. The caller reported the suspect was not supposed to be at the club.

Officers and SWAT team members could be seen milling around the clubhouse for hours as the standoff occurred. Police spoke to the suspect via megaphone for the last hours before they entered the clubhouse to arrest him.

