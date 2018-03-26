Man barricaded inside Conway Golf Club escorted out in handcuffs by police

CONWAY An 8-hour standoff at the Conway Golf Club ended peacefully after SWAT and police went in the clubhouse and arrested the barricaded suspect.
Police have not released the suspect's name, pending him formally being served with warrants. Conway public information officer Taylor Newell said charges were pending and the suspect was taken to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center. Officers could be seen escorting the man from the clubhouse, in handcuffs, shortly before 6 p.m.
Nobody was hurt in the incident and police did not find a weapon when they entered the clubhouse where the man was inside, Newell said. Nobody else was inside at the time of the incident.
Newell said she did not know why the man was barricaded inside the clubhouse. The caller reported the suspect was not supposed to be at the club.
Never miss a local story.
Officers and SWAT team members could be seen milling around the clubhouse for hours as the standoff occurred. Police spoke to the suspect via megaphone for the last hours before they entered the clubhouse to arrest him.
Comments