Myrtle Beach man faces DUI charge after police say he drove high on heroin

It all started with a complaint about a man allegedly using drugs inside a Myrtle Beach Dollar Tree and ended with a DUI charge after police say they caught him driving high on heroin.
Police arrested 40-year-old Brooke Lee Faulk, of Myrtle Beach, Friday evening and charged him with driving under the influence and driving on the wrong side of the road, online records show.
When Myrtle Beach police arrived at Dollar Tree, located at 700 S. Kings Highway, an employee said Faulk had just left the store "intoxicated" after allegedly using drugs inside the bathroom, then pointed out what car he was driving, according to an incident report.
The officer then began to follow behind Faulk to watch how he was driving.
"[Faulk] drove left of center several times and at one point completely off of the road," police wrote in the report.
That's when police pulled him over.
"As I spoke with [Faulk] about why I pulled him over, he showed signs of being intoxicated," the report states. "[Faulk] stated that he uses heroin and I observed track marks on the offender's arms. [Faulk] could not stand still and would constantly scratch himself all over his body."
The officer said he then began to give Faulk a field sobriety test, which he allegedly did "poorly" on, according to the report.
"In my experience, the offender appeared to be intoxicated from heroin," the report says.
Before Faulk was placed in the patrol car, police say they found caps to cover the end of needles on him.
