Investigators find Conway man with 'multiple files' of child porn, authorities say

A Conway man faces several charges after he was allegedly found with multiple files of child pornography, according to a release from South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.
Authorities charged 27-year-old Laine Ormond Crawford Clark, Jr. with 10 counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, the release says. Third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor is a felony offense punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.
Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Horry County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clark on Friday. The Homeland Security Investigations assisted with the investigation.
Clark was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 9 a.m. Friday and no bond has been set as of Friday evening, online records show.
Never miss a local story.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments