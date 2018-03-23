A $9 shoplifting turned into drug charges after cops say a used needle was in her bra

An alleged $9 shoplifting incident led Myrtle Beach Police to find heroin, cocaine and a used needle in a woman's bra at Walmart.
Police charged 26-year-old Francis Nicole Stinnett, of Myrtle Beach, with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession of cocaine and shoplifting, online records show.
When officers arrived at the Walmart located at 541 Seaboard Street, an employee said Stinnett did not scan several items at the self-checkout and that she walked past all points of sale without paying, according to an incident report.
After surveillance video confirmed the allegations, an officer began to handcuff Stinnett and noticed she "had her left hand clinched," the report states.
Police say Stinnett then allegedly let go of a plastic baggie and told officers it was cocaine.
Inside the plastic baggie contained two smaller baggies — one with .14 grams of heroin inside and and the other with .36 grams of cocaine, according to police.
Officers wrote in the report that Stinnett also had a used needle in her bra.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
