As she cleaned a Myrtle Beach bathroom, a man attacked her from behind, police say

A Kingstree teenager faces eight charges after police say he walked up behind a woman, covered her mouth with a washcloth and struck her over the head at the Sheraton Myrtle Beach Convention Center Hotel. Two other men were arrested in connection to trespassing and defrauding.
Demetrue Lawon Mcclary, 19, was charged by police with criminal sexual conduct, assault with intent to commit criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping, first-degree burglary, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, malicious injury to personal property, trespassing and defrauding a hotel, J. Reuben Long Detention Center records show.
Debiyon Jaquay Slater and Jamario Lenard Stevenson, both 20, were charged with trespassing and defrauding a hotel, public index records show. An incident report lists another unnamed male suspect.
Myrtle Beach police responded to the hotel, 2101 N. Oak St., about 2 p.m. Tuesday after reports of an assault, a incident report said.
EMS were already on scene when police arrived and responders were in the process of taking the victim to the hospital, according to the report.
The victim told police a black man in his 20s came up behind her while she was cleaning a bathroom, placed a "funny" smelling white rag over her mouth and tried to take her clothes off, but she fought back, the report said. The suspect hit her in the head, knocking her on the floor and then started kicking her in the head and on her body, the witness told police.
The three suspects were later arrested by Myrtle Beach police.
While at the jail, police said Mcclary damaged a smoke detector in a cell. According to a report, he was angry because he was unable to bond out.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
