Here's where police say they found a 21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault in an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach on Thursday, according to a police report.
Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was served with a fugitive from justice warrant, police said.
Thomas was wanted for an aggravated assault offense that carries more than one year in prison, the report said.
The U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest about 2:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Celebrity Circle.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
