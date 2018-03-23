Zachary Barry Thomas
Zachary Barry Thomas Myrtle Beach Police Department
Zachary Barry Thomas Myrtle Beach Police Department

Crime

Here's where police say they found a 21-year-old man wanted for aggravated assault

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 23, 2018 07:39 AM

Myrtle Beach police arrested a man wanted for aggravated assault in an airbrush stand at Broadway at the Beach on Thursday, according to a police report.

Zachary Barry Thomas, 21, was served with a fugitive from justice warrant, police said.

Thomas was wanted for an aggravated assault offense that carries more than one year in prison, the report said.

The U.S. Marshals assisted in the arrest about 2:45 p.m. on the 1200 block of Celebrity Circle.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Murder suspect denied bond

View More Video