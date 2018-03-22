Man trying to sell phone on Craigslist was dragged by a car, police say

North Myrtle Beach police say a man trying to sell a phone on Craigslist was dragged by a car nearly half a mile after a suspect failed to pay and tried to flee with the phone.
The victim suffered from "severe abrasions and swelling" and was transported to the hospital, police said.
A witness who followed the vehicle as it was dragging the victim said the driver was swerving, trying to get the victim to get off of the vehicle, according to a report. The witness said the driver made attempts to know the victim into light poles along the road, the report said.
Officers were dispatched to the area of 710 Hwy 17 S. after 6 p.m. Wednesday and met the victim who had injuries from the incident, a report said.
The victim told police he placed an add on Craigslist to sell a phone and had made arrangements to meet the buyer at Taco Bell, 1209 Hwy 17 S., according to the report.
The suspect, who was described as a black man, was holding the phone and looking at it during the sale, the report said. Without paying for the phone, the suspect got into the passenger seat of a black Ford Crown Victoria, and the driver drove away, the report says.
The victim then went to get the phone and leaned into the vehicle as it was fleeing, according to the report. The victim was dragged nearly half a mile before letting go, the report says.
Police said surveillance footage shows the incident and the victim leaning into the vehicle and being dragged as the car fled northbound at a "high rates of speed."
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
