Man breaks into boardwalk restaurant, cooks some food and eats, police said

Abraham's Gyros on the Myrtle Beach boardwalk was where police say a man decided to break in after hours, cook some food and eat on Tuesday.
Myrtle Beach police said cameras at the restaurant show the suspect forcing the front service window open and climbing through about 11:15 that evening.
And then he cooked food and ate it, police said.
Never miss a local story.
The man didn't take anything else from the restaurant, and left without destroying any other property besides the service window, which was bent, a police report said.
Officers responded to the restaurant the next morning to review cameras and speak with the complainant, according to the report.
The incident is under investigation.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments