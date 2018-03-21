Brandon Council
Crime

Feds seek death penalty in Conway double murder, bank robbery

By Alex Lang

alang@thesunnews.com

March 21, 2018 04:22 PM

Federal officials plan to seek the death penalty against Brandon Council, the man accused of a killing two women during a Conway bank heist.

The U.S. Attorney's office filed the notice in federal court on Wednesday. Council's trial is set for April.

Council, of Wilson, North Carolina, was indicted in September 2017 for armed robbery resulting in death, using a firearm in a violent crime that resulted in murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. He is accused of shooting Kathryn "Katie" Davis Skeen and Donna Major while robbing the CresCom Bank in Conway on Aug. 21.

The two worked at the bank at the time of the robbery.

According to the filing, prosecutors plan to seek the death penalty for the charges of armed bank robbery resulting in death and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime violence to commit murder.

Attorneys also noted there were aggravating factors as part of the crime.

"Brandon Michael Council displayed particular cruelty and callous disregard for human life by shooting both victims, who were unknown to him, multiple times at close range without warning and without provocation or resistance from the in spite of the fact that such violence was not necessary to successfully complete the robbery of the CresCom bank," the filing reads.

The last federal execution was in 2003, according to the Federal Bureau of Prisons. There is an effective moratorium on federal executions, according to media reports.

Family and friends of two women killed in a Conway bank robbery leave the John L. McMillan Federal Building in Florence, S.C. following the arraignment of Brandon Michael Council. Council, 32, of Wilson, N.C., was arraigned on federal charges for a Conway bank robbery that left Donna Major and Kathryn “Katie” Davis Skeen dead. Jason Leejlee@thesunnews.com

