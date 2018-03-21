Man arrested in mall parking lot. Now he can't shop at this store for 10 years, cops say

After attempting to take jeans from Belk, a man is not allowed to visit the Coastal Grand store for 10 years, Myrtle Beach police said.
Brandon Mark Baker, 25, was arrested by police Tuesday afternoon in connection to shoplifting and resisting arrest by flight, an incident report said.
Police were called about 4:30 p.m. to Belk after reports that a man was detained in the loss prevention office and being cooperative, the report said.
Employees said the suspect picked up two pairs of jeans. He then went into the dressing room and only came out with one pair, the report said. Employees told police the other item wasn't in the dressing room.
Loss prevention employees approached the suspect about concealing the jeans and escorted him to the office, the report says. Employees said he fled the store after he knew the police were there, according to the report.
When officers arrived at the store, nobody was in the loss prevention office, according to the report. An employee told an officer the suspect was running through the parking lot, the report said.
Police then left the store and saw the suspect running toward the food court, looking back at the officer while running, the report said.
Dispatch was notified and other officers began responding to the mall.
The suspect ran through J.C. Penny and into the parking lot, where he was detained by an officer, the report said.
The suspect was given a 10-year trespass notice, according to the report.
