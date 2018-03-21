Police find car with back window shot out on Ocean Boulevard

Myrtle Beach police discovered shattered glass, shell casings and more than 100 grams of pot in a designer purse after a call about a suspicious vehicle parked along Ocean Boulevard on St. Patrick's Day, a report said.
Four men were arrested in connection with possession of marijuana and a gun.
Montavious Eugene Parks, 26, Martice Sanford, 22, Jamlen Aric Lipsomb, 21, and Dorian Boyce, 21, were charged by police with simple possession and unlawful carrying of a pistol. Boyce was also charged with intent to distribute marijuana.
Police went to the Atlantic North motel parking lot about 4 a.m. Saturday after officers reported a suspicious vehicle, a report said.
Never miss a local story.
Cops said the back window of the vehicle appeared to be shot out and there were multiple shell casings lying inside the back seat around shattered glass.
Police said they went to the hotel room the car was registered to, but the room was empty.
At the police department, officers checked city cameras to see where the vehicle had traveled and saw a blue Honda Accord was following the vehicle around looking for a hotel, the report said. Police contacted other departments to see if there had been any shootings involving the vehicle, according to the report.
A police department in Shelby, North Carolina, called Myrtle Beach police and confirmed there was a shooting involving the vehicle found on Ocean Boulevard, the report says.
While officers were at the scene on Ocean Boulevard, the blue Honda pulled up and four men got out of the vehicle, according to the report. Police then saw a small bag of marijuana under the right passenger seat, the report said.
The men were detained and police searched the vehicle, finding 132 grams of marijuana in a designer purse and another bag of marijuana that weighed 7.8 grams, according to the report.
A fully-loaded pistol with one bullet in the chamber was found between the driver's seat and center console, police said. None of the suspects claimed ownership of the handgun, so officers charged all four will unlawful carry, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments