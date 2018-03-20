Scammer threatens to blow up 89-year-old woman's home after refusal to send money

An unknown man threatened to blow up an 89-year-old woman's home after she refused to send him $15,000.
According to an Horry County police report, an officer responded to the woman's home in the Garden City section of Horry County after she said the suspect called her Monday afternoon claiming to be with Publisher's Clearing House, a sweepstakes and contests company.
The scammer told the elderly woman she had just won $1 million and that she needed to go to the bank to get a cashier's check for $15,000.
Police say he gave her instructions to not tell the bank teller what the money was for and provided a Sacramento, Calif. address to send the check to. He then sent a cab to her address to take her to the bank.
Never miss a local story.
Once the woman was at the bank, she explained to the teller what was going on, who in return told the woman to not get the money out because it was a scam, the report says.
When the victim returned home, she told the man she was not going to send him the money.
After, the suspect told the woman he was with ISIS and threatened to blow up her house along with her family's homes, according to police.
"He stated that he knew where she lived and that he would send a cab back to the house to blow it up," the officer wrote in the report.
The man also left her two voicemail messages, again making threats to blow up the house.
Police say there was no phone number available to make contact with the suspect and that he never told the victim his name.
The woman told the officer she was "very scared and was worried that something may happen to her," so the officer told her he would ride through the area throughout the night to check on her home.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments