Crime

Here's how many DUI arrests there were in Horry County over St. Paddy's Day weekend

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 20, 2018 05:25 PM

As St. Paddy's Day weekend festivities began to wind down, several people in Horry County ran out of luck and ended up behind bars for partying a little too hard.

According to data from local law enforcement agencies, 18 people were arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence.

A breakdown of the arrests

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers arrested 11 people for driving under the influence during Friday through Sunday, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with SCHP.

Collins noted that was an improvement from last year, when troopers arrested 15 people over the holiday weekend.

He explained how during St. Paddy's Day weekend, one of the agency's goals is to get drunk drivers off the road.

"That's one of our primary focuses for us every year," Collins added. "We know it's a festive holiday."

Troopers also investigated three DUI-related crashes in the county during the weekend.

Horry County DUI arrests from March 16 to March 18

  • SCHP: 11

  • North Myrtle Beach Police Department: 4

  • Surfside Beach Police Department: 2

  • Myrtle Beach Beach Police Department: 1

Sources: J. Reuben Long Detention Center inmate log, the City of Myrtle Beach Police Department

