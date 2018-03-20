There were no lights where he was delivering pizza. 2 men with gun waited, police say

A victim delivering pizza Saturday night followed protocol by calling his manager when he realized there were no street lights, Myrtle Beach police say.
He was delivering pizza to the 700 block of Sycamore Avenue - a residence where the owners didn't actually order a pizza, an incident report said..
The victim was at the residence for about five minutes when a brown sedan pulled up next to his car and two black men came up to his window, the report said. One man pulled out a gun and told the victim to get out of the car, the report said. The other suspect had one arm in a sling, police said.
The victim, who was still on the phone with his manager, told the suspects he wasn't going to get out of the car, the report said. He told his manager to call 911, which was when the suspects tried to grab his phone but were unsuccessful, police said.
Never miss a local story.
The suspects then got back in their car and drove off, the report said.
The manager called the original number of the customer several times and the call was rejected, the report said.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
Comments