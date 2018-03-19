Police seeking help finding man who allegedly obtained fraudulent credit cards

Horry County police are asking for the public's help in locating and identifying a man they believe obtained fraudulent credit cards from several stores, according to a tweet and Facebook post from the department.
The unidentified man, who was caught on surveillance photos, is believed to have obtained cards from Kohl's, target and Bass Pro Shops and other Myrtle Beach stores on Feb. 20, the social media posts say.
The suspect provided a victim's personal information while showing a fake South Carolina driver's license and phone information to get the cards, according to the Facebook post.
If you have any information, call Horry County police at (843) 915-8477 (TIPS).
Comments