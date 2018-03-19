Stock image
Crime

This is what happened after a hotel worker was checking empty rooms, cops say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 19, 2018 08:50 AM

Two people were charged after sleeping in an Ocean Boulevard hotel room that wasn't registered to them, and later cops found heroin and meth while searching one suspect, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Mark Wayne Walden, 48, and Katie Lee Austin, 25, were charged by police with trespassing Sunday night. Walden is also charged with possession of heroin and meth, the report said.

Police responded to 3 Palms Oceanfront Hotel, 703 S. Ocean Blvd., in reference to trespassing.

A complainant told police that he noticed two people sleeping in a room that wasn't registered to anyone while he was doing an empty room check, according to the report.

The suspects said they were brought to the room by a man who said he lived there, the report said. But the complainant did a "key audit" and found no one used a key card to enter the room, the report says.

Police checked both suspects' criminal history, which showed they each had previous trespassing arrests, the report said.

The two suspects were placed under arrest and police found less than one gram each of meth and heroin on Walden, according to the report.

