Shooting in Conway leaves 2 injured

By Michaela Broyles

mbroyles@thesunnews.com

March 17, 2018 09:01 AM

A Friday night shooting in Conway left two men with injuries, according to Lt. Selena Small with the Conway Police Department.

Around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the area of Racepath Street after they received a report of shots fired, Small said.

When police arrived, the two men were seen running from the area and said they had been shot, Small said.

Small says both men were transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Conway police at 843-248-1790.

Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles

