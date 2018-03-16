Man will serve 10 years in prison for trafficking heroin, shoplifting

A Murrells Inlet man will spend a decade behind bars for drug trafficking and shoplifting.
Fifteenth Solicitor Jimmy Richardson announced Friday that Circuit Court Judge Steven John sentenced Kenneth Matthew Roney, 46, on two charges earlier this week, according to the office.
Roney pleaded guilty to first-offense trafficking heroin and third- or subsequent-offense shoplifting. He was sentenced to 10 years for each charge with the sentences to run concurrently.
Roney will not be parole eligible until he serves at least 8.5 years.
