Woman with steel-toed boots kicks, punches friend while 'severely' drunk, cops say

A Myrtle Beach woman has been charged after she allegedly kicked her friend with steel-toed boots and punched her in the face while she was "severely" drunk, according to a police report.
Police charged 46-year-old Shannon Leigh St. Clair with second degree assault and battery, online records show.
On Tuesday, Myrtle Beach police were called to Grand Strand Medical Center after a woman was reportedly assaulted inside a room at the Seaside Plaza Motel and taken to the hospital.
The victim told an officer she was spending time with an "old friend," identified by police as St. Clair, and that they were having drinks in St. Clair's motel room, the report says.
Never miss a local story.
"Both parties involved were severely intoxicated and [St. Clair] became violent," an officer wrote in the report.
The woman said St. Clair became "enraged without being provoked," and that she was kicked numerous times in her stomach while St. Clair was wearing steel-toed boots, police say.
She alleged St. Clair also punched her in the face during the incident.
The report says the woman's screams led medics to respond to the motel.
"I observed multiple bruises on the victim's legs and arms," the officer noted. "The victim had several lacerations on her face and her left arm was surgically wrapped."
St. Clair was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Thursday afternoon and her bond is set at $15,000.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
Comments