Road rage incident involving car-ramming lands Myrtle Beach man in jail, cops say

It all started with a near-crash and ended with a Myrtle Beach man facing multiple charges over a bad case of road rage, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.
The man, 48-year-old Lewis Pipher, was arrested Tuesday night after he allegedly became "enraged" over the near-crash on Ocean Boulevard, then rammed his car into a truck and attempted to run over the driver, the report says.
Online records show police charged Pipher with first-degree assault and battery, second-degree assault and battery, malicious injury to personal property and resisting arrest.
Police say Pipher flagged down an officer around 8:30 p.m. and reported an intoxicated driver in a Chevy pickup truck near the Landmark Resort.
About 20 minutes later, officers were called to Oceans One Resort in reference to security detaining a possibly intoxicated driver.
The same officer who Pipher initially flagged down also responded to Oceans One Resort. When he arrived, Pipher was on the sidewalk with hotel security and "yelled out that he had rammed the truck of the 'intoxicated' driver at the Landmark because police did not respond quickly enough," the report states.
When another officer arrived at the Landmark Resort, he met with the "quite sober victim," whose Chevy pickup truck was damaged. Police say the front bumper was pushed in, preventing the truck from turning left and the front passenger quarter-panel may have been out of place.
The passenger in the truck told the officer that she and her boyfriend, the driver, had almost collided into Pipher earlier that evening and apologized "immediately" after.
She explained how Pipher left, "only to return enraged," and collided into the pickup truck then attempted to run over the driver when he exited his truck, an officer wrote in the report.
Footage recorded by a traffic camera nearby showed how the incident unfolded and verified the victim's and witness' statements, police said.
Pipher remains in jail as of Wednesday night with a $30,464 bond set, according to jail records.
