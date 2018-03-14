He said he'd help her during the 2015 flood. Instead, he raped her

A Myrtle Beach man has been sentenced to five years in prison after he went with a woman to help her during the devastating 2015 flood, but ended up raping her instead.
Jorge Estevan Sierra, 25, pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal sexual conduct on Wednesday, according to a release from the 15th Circuit Solicitor's Office.
Circuit Court Judge Larry B. Hyman sentenced Sierra to five years in prison.
In October 2015 — when the Grand Strand was hit with historic flooding — Sierra went with the victim to her home to gather some of her belongings because she was afraid of traveling alone due to the flooding in the area, said Mary-Ellen Walter, senior assistant solicitor who helped prosecute the case.
Walter explained in the release that while Sierra and the victim were inside her home, he began touching the victim. Even though she asked Sierra to stop, he pushed her on the bed and forcibly raped her.
"The victim tried to push Sierra away from her and repeatedly asked him to stop, but he refused," the release states.
After he raped her, the victim locked herself in the bathroom and waited about 10 minutes for Sierra to leave before she left herself to call police and go to the emergency room.
When she was at the hospital, a rape kit was performed and a DNA profile was developed, which matched Sierra, the release says.
Assistant Solicitor Leigh Andrew also helped prosecute the case.
