More than $50,000 and pounds of drugs seized in Conway area, police say

Horry County police say three arrests have been made in connection to seizing more than five pounds of marijuana, $50,000 and THC wax, according to a social media post.
On March 1, Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit executed a search warrant at 105 Erskine Dr. in the Conway area, the post said. Police seized $51,884, 5.29 pounds of marijuana and 1.4 pounds of THC wax, according to the post.
Of the three arrests, one person was a fugitive from Colorado Springs and wanted on an outstanding murder warrant, the post said.
