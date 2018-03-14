Horry County police say they seized 5.29 pounds of marijuana, 1.5 pounds of THC wax and $51,884 during a recent bust.
Crime

More than $50,000 and pounds of drugs seized in Conway area, police say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

March 14, 2018 11:14 AM

Horry County police say three arrests have been made in connection to seizing more than five pounds of marijuana, $50,000 and THC wax, according to a social media post.

On March 1, Horry County Police Department's Narcotics and Vice Unit executed a search warrant at 105 Erskine Dr. in the Conway area, the post said. Police seized $51,884, 5.29 pounds of marijuana and 1.4 pounds of THC wax, according to the post.

Of the three arrests, one person was a fugitive from Colorado Springs and wanted on an outstanding murder warrant, the post said.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

