Security camera shows peeping Tom climb up house to window, police said

A 41-year-old man was arrested by North Myrtle Beach police after a resident said the suspect was caught on camera looking into a bedroom window twice Tuesday night, according to a police report.
Stephen Howard Franklin, of Blacksburg, Virginia, was charged by police with peeping Tom on Seaview Street, a police report said.
Police responded about 11 p.m. to a home where a complainant said security cameras were recently installed and footage was available through his cellphone, the report says.
Footage shows the suspect walking over to a back bedroom window about 10 p.m., placing his foot on the brick wall and climbing up to look into the window twice, police said in the report.
After reviewing the footage, police saw the suspect walking westbound on 34th Avenue South toward Dune Street, according to the report. Officers were able to find the suspect driving a gray 1995 Ford truck on 43rd Avenue and pulled him over, the report states.
The suspect was arrested after police confirmed he was the same person in the video, the report says.
