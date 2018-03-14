Bald head man with ponytail, another suspect don't pay $157 restaurant bill, cops say

Myrtle Beach police say two suspects left Carolina Roadhouse before paying their bill on Tuesday night and drove away with a South Carolina license plate that couldn't be read because it was hanging off.
The two suspects are both white men, one of which had a bald head with a pony tail, according to a police report.
Police responded to the call after 8 p.m. and spoke with the manager who said two men came into the restaurant and began ordering food, the report said.
The waiter told the manager it was suspicious the two men were ordering so much food, which was worth $157, the report states.
After the suspects were done, the waiter brought their check and one suspect walked out of the restaurant, according to the report. A few minutes passed and the second suspect left the restaurant and got into a burgundy SUV, the report says.
The license plate was unreadable because it was hanging off, according to the report.
The manager and the waiter left the restaurant but couldn't reach the vehicle before it drove away at a "high rate of speed," turning southbound on Kings Highway.
