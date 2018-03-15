He stabbed a 65-year-old dozens of times. Now he'll spend decades in prison.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 67 Murder suspect denied bond Pause 27 Second man detained in Conway National Bank robbery, later released. 66 Conway police searching for two suspects in bank robbery 17 Police search for suspect in bank robbery 126 Witness describes scene as Myrtle Beach police respond to reported armed robbery 140 Judge calls down courtroom audience at bond hearing 19 Myrtle Beach police responded to shooting along Ocean Boulevard 110 Vigil for Jadasia Myers and Unborn Child 97 Conway police ask for public's help to find bank robbery, homicide suspect 192 Watch as judge denies bond for second suspect in Ocean Boulevard shooting Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Marston previously pleaded guilty to murder in the 2016 stabbing death of a 65-year-old woman at a Socastee business. An Horry County judge sentenced him to decades in prison Thursday morning. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

